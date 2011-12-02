METALS-Copper slips from near two-month top ahead of Fed

(Adds details, comments and updates prices) MELBOURNE, June 13 London copper eased on Tuesday from near a two-month high ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the week, while China zinc prices slumped towards seven-month lows alongside falling steel. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this week due to a tightening labour market and may also provide more detail on its plans to shrink the mammoth