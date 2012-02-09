NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. stocks open higher on Thursday after Greek leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and data indicated the U.S. labor market continued to improve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.61 points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,912.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.25 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,353.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 9.03 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,924.89.