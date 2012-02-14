US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday after weaker-than-expected January U.S. retail sales data curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.93 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,841.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,347.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.18 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,920.21.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)