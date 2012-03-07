NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stocks bounced back from their worst session in three months to open higher on Wednesday after a report showed the private sector added more jobs than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,790.41. The S&P 500 Index rose 3.99 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,347.35. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.06 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,924.38.