NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the economy and banking sector against the recent five-day rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.98 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,192.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.10 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,395.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.11 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,042.99.