NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, taking a breather after the S&P 500 advanced for a third straight session and moved within 10 percent of its historic closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.92 points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,159.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 9.06 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,400.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 22.01 points, or 0.72 percent, at 3,056.31