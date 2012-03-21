US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, March 21 The Dow and S&P 500 drifted lower o n Wednesday after weaker-than-expected report on February U.S. existing home sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.44 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,149.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,402.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,073.81.
Losses in the Nasdaq were limited by Oracle Corp, which advanced 1.2 percent to $30.47 after beating earnings estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.