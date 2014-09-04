US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and a flurry of economic data indicated the U.S. economy was steadily improving.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.06 points or 0.09 percent, to 17,094.34, the S&P 500 gained 2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to 2,003.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.15 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,581.71. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)