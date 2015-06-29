* For poll data see

By Siddharth Iyer

June 29 Expectations of even more central bank stimulus from China and other Asian central banks will likely make stock markets in the region more attractive than other emerging markets and prop up shares in the coming year, according to a Reuters poll.

The Shanghai Composite Index may continue be an exception, however, after plunging more than 20 percent in the last two weeks as regulators cracked down on rules for loans used to buy securities.

Still, China's stock market has more than doubled over the past year.

The People's Bank of China cut interest rates and reserve requirements for some banks simultaneously over the weekend, after the poll data were finalised on Friday. It was the first time it made both moves on the same day since the global financial crisis.

"Monetary policy has more room to ease in Asia...and earnings growth and profitability are superior in this region," wrote Jorge Mariscal, regional chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS.

"The region benefits from subdued commodity prices and its balance sheet makes it more resilient to tightening global liquidity...Asia will likely outperform other EMs given its defensive nature and stronger growth dynamics."

The poll was conducted during a week when Greece and its international creditors took deliberations to the eleventh hour, yielding no deal and what will almost surely be a technical default on Tuesday, followed by a planned referendum in Greece on Sunday.

Rate cuts in China have put its central bank, mindful of its recent stock market run-up and correction, on a different path to the United States, where the Federal Reserve is expected to hike lending rates, probably in September.

Equity analysts say most Asian stock valuations are unlikely to be dramatically affected by a Fed rate hike as markets have already largely factored it in.

"Possible U.S. interest rate rises would be well within expectations. Although it could have some short-term impact, it won't change the long-term trend," said Alex Kwok, Hong Kong-based strategist at China Investment Securities.

The poll also found Korea's KOSPI index will rally some 5 percent to finish the year at 2,200, up from 2,090.26 on Friday and just 32 points short of a new record.

If forecasts prove correct, the KOSPI will rise around 15 percent in 2015, a considerable improvement on the last year's 5 percent drop.

India's shares are expected to scale new highs, overcoming the recent sell-off by foreign investors who feared poor monsoon rains would hurt the farm sector and send inflation spiking, prompting the central bank to raise rates.

However, Taiwan's Taiex Index is seen lagging its peers and ending the year nearly flat at 9,500. By this time next year, the index is seen falling back to its early 2014 level of 9,300.

As for Shanghai, the biggest outlier on world stock markets this year, analysts say recent volatility will not last. The consensus predicts the index will rally to 5,325 by the end of 2015, up 27 percent from Friday's close of 4,193.638.

The massive rally this year blew out the top-end of mid-2015 forecasts made in March by almost 200 points and analysts now say the Shanghai index could reach 6,000 in a year, as China's central bank eases policy to prop up a flagging economy, which has looked very out of line with soaring share prices.

The People's Bank of China has now cut benchmark interest rates four times since November, on top of reductions in banks' reserve requirements and measures to shore up the ailing property market.

Recent moves, such as the abolition of loan-to-deposit ratios for banks, show the PBOC is still easing policy.

Some analysts are pinning hopes on China's economy stabilising in the second half but that is far from certain.

While the property market may be bottoming out, recent data showed manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, and with credit growth stagnating economists say the PBOC may have to roll out even more stimulus to achieve the government's 7 percent growth target this year.

(For other stories from the Reuters global stock markets poll ) (Polling by bureaus in Bengaluru, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill)