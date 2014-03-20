* For data, click on
* Blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 seen adding 7.3 pct by end-2014
* Germany's DAX seen trailing, Italy's FTSE MIB surging
* Brisk investment flows, rebound in profits expected
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 20 European stocks will extend
their rally in 2014, fuelled by a long-awaited rebound in
corporate profits as the region's recovery picks up and global
investors shift from emerging markets to Europe, a Reuters poll
found.
Germany's DAX will underperform, however, hurt in
part by its strong exposure to troubled emerging markets, which
have seen big swings in the value of their currencies.
The poll of 37 fund managers and strategists, taken in the
past week, predicted the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index
would add almost 8 percent this year to end 2014 at 353
points, a six-year high. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index will add a little more than 6 percent, to
3,300 points, a 5 1/2-year high.
"The main factor will be the region's GDP growth, expected
at 1.1 percent, with improvements seen in every country," said
Gregorio de Felice, chief economist at Intesa Sanpaolo.
"Italy's MIB index should be particularly strong as it
catches up after years of underperformance. It will benefit from
an acceleration of reforms in Italy, with lower taxes and
government spending cuts."
Milan's FTSE MIB benchmark index - which is already
up almost 11 percent since the beginning of the year - is
predicted to gain a further 7 percent to end the year at 22,500.
Germany's DAX - strongly exposed to emerging markets and the
most vulnerable to the standoff between Russia and the West over
Ukraine - will rise around 8 percent before the end of December,
making a 5 percent gain for the year.
The benchmark index, home of multinationals such as
industrial conglomerate Siemens, car maker Volkswagen
and insurance group Allianz, has lost
almost 3 percent so far in 2014, the worst performance among
major European stock indexes.
"UK and German stock markets are already reaching their
record highs, and their valuation levels are not attractive
anymore," said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy,
at Societe Generale. "On the other hand, there is still a lot of
upside potential for the French and peripheral markets.
"French stocks should benefit from the recent radical change
in the French government's economic policy, while political
changes in Italy should also support the country's equities,
which will do better than Spain's shares, strongly exposed to
Latin America," Kaloyan said.
France's CAC 40 index, up about 0.3 percent so far
this year, is expected to add another 8.6 percent before the end
of 2014.
Spain's IBEX - whose blue-chips, such as Banco
Santander and Telefonica, have significant
exposure to Latin American economies - will gain over 10 percent
before year's end, after rising almost 2 percent since the start
of 2014.
Overall, fund managers and strategists expect a rebound in
European corporate profits, which overall remain about 25
percent below their peak of 2008, while U.S. profits are already
well above their 2008 peak, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream data.
European companies have been aggressively cutting costs and
cleaning up balance sheets in the past few years and are set to
reap the benefits as Europe's economic growth recovers. Their
Profits are expected to rise 10.5 percent in 2014, Datastream
figures showed.
The rally in European stocks - which are turning out to be
the big winners of investors' exodus from troubled emerging
markets - will also be supported by brisk investment inflows
throughout the year.
According to data from EPFR Global, European stocks have
attracted nearly $40 billion so far in 2014, a record start to
the year. The momentum in flows is set to continue as many
investors, from Middle Eastern sovereign funds to South American
pension funds, still have little exposure to the region, which
they deserted during the sovereign debt crisis.
