By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 31 European shares are set to
extend their brisk rally this year as the European Central
Bank's massive asset-buying scheme and a weakening euro help
revive economic growth and corporate profits, a Reuters poll
found.
The survey of around 50 fund managers and strategists
conducted in the past week predicted the pan-European STOXX
Europe 600 index would rise more than 6 percent from
current levels to 425 points by the end of 2015.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
home of bellwethers such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, and LVMH, the world's No.1
luxury goods maker, is expected to rise nearly 5 percent by the
end of 2015, reaching 3,900 points.
European stocks have risen sharply since January as global
investors increased their exposure on expectations the slide in
the euro would give companies a major lift as roughly 50 percent
of euro zone earnings come from outside the region.
The STOXX 600 is up almost 17 percent year-to-date, set to
record its strongest first-quarter performance since 1998 and
one of the best performances among all major asset classes
globally.
"For the euro zone, which is the biggest exporting region in
the world, such a drop in its currency is extremely positive,
and the market has not yet fully priced this in," said Alain
Bokobza, head of strategy, global asset allocation at Societe
Generale.
Strategists said a drop of 10 percent in the euro
versus a basket of currencies will translate into a 6 to 8
percent rise in European profits. With the euro down about 16
percent against the other currencies over the past year, profits
are poised to get a 10-13 percent boost.
The improving earnings trend in Europe is prompting global
investors to boost their exposure to the region. According to
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Europe equity funds have enjoyed
$46.6 billion in net investment inflows so far this year, while
U.S. equity funds have suffered net outflows of $44 billion.
Societe Generale's Bokobza said further brisk inflows into
Europe are expected in the coming years.
"Because of fears surrounding the euro zone debt crisis in
the past few years, investors have been extremely 'underweight'
Europe. We could see another $100 billion coming into the next
two to three years, and that would only bring European flows to
2007 levels," he said.
However, fund managers and strategists warned that while the
ECB remains very accommodative and the lower euro helps revive
profit growth, the prospect of an interest rate rise by the U.S.
Federal Reserve in 2015 is set to create turbulence in European
stock markets.
"The timing of the first hike in the Fed fund rate and its
impact on the trend in global government bond yields will be a
big factor in the coming months," said Patrick Moonen, senior
strategist at ING IM.
The latest Reuters poll sees France's CAC reaching
5,350 points by end-2015, up over 5 percent from Monday's close,
while Germany's DAX is seen rising to 12,600 points by
end-2015, up 4 percent from Monday's close.
Spain's IBEX is set to reach 12,000 points by the
end of this year, while Italy's MIB is seen climbing to
24,500 points, with the two benchmark indexes respectively up 4
percent and 5 percent from Monday's close.
(Polling by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in
Paris, Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)