By Ashrith Doddi
BANGALORE, March 20 Indian shares are forecast
to continue setting new record highs this year as foreign
capital is lured into the market, especially if general
elections return the business-friendly opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party to power, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.
The BSE Sensex hit a life-time high of 22,040.72 on
Tuesday but the poll of 23 equity analysts, taken in the past
week, forecast the index to rise further to 23,000 by the end of
June.
It is then expected to hit 24,500 by the end of 2014, a 12
percent gain from Wednesday's close of 21,832.86.
India's top share index has risen 3 percent this year, with
foreign investors pouring in nearly $2 billion after ploughing
in more than $18 billion last year.
Analysts expect overseas investors to continue buying Indian
shares in the run-up to the world's largest democracy going to
the polls in April and May.
"The market will keep going up until the (election) results
are announced and the euphoria will last for a month or two
after, until the budget is announced where people expect big
bang reforms," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE
Ratings in Mumbai.
All but one of the 19 strategists polled expected the Sensex
to rally in anticipation of reforms and draw further overseas
funds if, as is widely expected, the opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) wins the election.
However, 13 of the 19 strategists expect the index to change
little or fall if the ruling Congress Party gains a majority.
Only 6 said the index will rise in such a scenario.
"Since the market is fairly valued, a badly fractured
election verdict will result in a sell off and a market crash,"
said V.K. Vijayakumar, investment strategist at Geojit BNP
Paribas, adding that a coalition led by the BJP would likely
extend the recent rally.
The current Congress-led coalition has been widely
criticised for its inaction in pushing through key reforms,
which has hurt economic growth and investor sentiment.
Analysts also attributed the expected rally in Indian stocks
to a slight improvement in the outlook for inflation and fiscal
balances.
On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Indian
shares to "overweight" from "marketweight" as external
vulnerabilities have reduced and noted a potential for further
gains ahead of elections.
Most emerging market stocks took a hit in May when the
United States Federal Reserve first hinted at tapering its
monthly bond purchases but have consolidated since then, despite
the Fed rolling back its stimulus from January.
"We believe emerging markets look attractive as compared to
developed markets in terms of valuations," said Deven Choksey,
chief executive of broking firm K.R. Choksey in Mumbai.
"Within emerging markets, countries which are reliant on
exports to the U.S. look very attractive considering the
improvement in U.S. macro data."
(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava, analysis by Hari Kishan and
Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)