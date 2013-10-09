* For poll data see,
By Yati Himatsingka and Rafael Nam
BANGALORE/MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian benchmark stocks
will only manage a 4 percent gain in 2013, held back ahead of an
election in the first half of next year, but the Mumbai market
hasn't got far to go after that to reach a record high, a
Reuters poll found.
The median of 19 strategists and brokerages polled Oct 1-8
put the benchmark BSE Sensex at 20,286 by the end of
the year, just 1.5 percent higher than Tuesday's close of
19,983.61 but lower than 21,000 expected in a June poll.
That consensus points to a disappointing performance for
Indian stocks, which rallied over 25 percent last year.
However, the ever-bullish analysts predicted the Sensex to
eclipse the January 2008 life high of 21,206 by June next year -
just like they have done in the last three polls when
forecasting beyond six months.
A strong majority - 10 of 12 participants who answered an
extra question - said general elections due by May next year
posed the biggest risk to that outlook for the index in 2014.
"(The) key risk to our year-end targets will be the result
of national elections, which has the potential to be a
make-or-break event," said Sundar Subramoney, deputy head of
research at Almondz Global Securities.
Uncertainty about the outcome this time is particularly
high, prompting investors and businesses to hold back decisions
as there are no clear favorites among leading parties to win a
majority when India's 1.2 billion population votes.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government has been weakened
by years of fractious coalition rule and has struggled to push
through reforms in the labour market, taxation system and
financial markets owing to lack of consensus.
The resulting policy paralysis has pushed India's annual
economic growth to a decade low of 5 percent in the fiscal year
that ended in March.
"There is no fiscal policy as such, they are just trying to
de-clog investment pipelines and this will have incremental
benefits," said P. Phani Shekar, fund manager at Angel Broking.
"But to bring in the rest of the business, (investors) need
to have business confidence and it will not come when there are
elections six months down the line."
To add to the woes, a ballooning current account deficit
prompted overseas investors to flee Indian shores when the U.S.
Federal Reserve hinted back in May at trimming its bond
purchases, although it has since delayed any such action.
The outflows drove the Indian rupee to new record
lows, falling almost 20 percent at one point in May, and
battered stocks.
Measured in dollar terms, India's BSE index is the second
worst performer this year after Indonesia among the stock
indexes tracked by Thomson Reuters, with a 8.5 percent fall.
Still, despite selling through the summer, foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) remain net buyers of $13.8
billion so far this year compared with $24.4 billion in the
previous year, according to regulatory data.
Strategists in the poll almost unanimously agreed that FIIs,
a vital source of inflows in markets, will continue to buy
Indian stocks for the rest of this year.
