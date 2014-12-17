* S&P 500 seen rising to 2,103 by mid-2015, to 2,200 by
By Sinead Carew
Dec 17 U.S. stocks are expected to climb in 2015
as concerns about the prospect of a Federal Reserve
interest-rate hike are being offset by hopes for strong consumer
spending as oil prices fall, according to a Reuters poll.
The S&P 500 index is expected to rise to 2,103 by
mid-year and to end 2015 at 2,200, according to estimates from
48 strategists polled by Reuters in the past week.
That would represent a near 12 percent rise for 2015 from a
Dec. 16 close of 1,972.74. Should that happen, it would mark the
fourth straight year of gains for the average.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to reach
18,500 by mid-year and to end 2015 at 18,858, up over 8 percent
and 10 percent, respectively, from Tuesday's close of 17,068.87.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise U.S.
interest rates in the middle of next year to counter
inflationary risks as the U.S. economy improves and after
several years of extraordinary monetary policy measures to prop
up markets and the economy.
"The market's ability to withstand higher rates is the big
test of 2015," according to Leo Grohowski, chief investment
officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"We think it will be able to deal with it, but we also need
to think about a stronger dollar and what that means for
positioning. We also have to pay attention to oil prices. We
think we'll bottom out soon, but if not the energy sector could
struggle," Grohowski said.
Investors worry that a rising dollar could hurt U.S.
companies' ability to compete overseas. The dollar has
risen around 11 percent since May at its strongest level since
early 2009.
Many strategists cited the healthcare, financial, technology
and consumer discretionary sectors as ones that will drive
market expansion next year.
With oil prices having fallen more than 40 percent since
June, investors hope consumers will use their savings at the gas
pump to spend elsewhere and give a boost to the consumer
discretionary and technology sectors.
While consumers are welcoming low oil prices, their good
fortune is expected to have the opposite effect on many energy
companies, weighing on earnings and leading to slower spending
on new projects in some cases.
Investors were upbeat about U.S. economic prospects in 2015,
but many expressed concerns about global risks. They worry about
economic weakness in Europe and Japan and the political
stand-off between Russia and Ukraine as well as violence in the
Middle East.
"Just because we're doing better and our consumer is getting
stronger, that doesn't mean things are going to get better
abroad. I'm concerned about overseas markets, and the big things
that could derail us are coming from abroad," said Bruce McCain,
chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland,
Ohio.
