By Jonathan Cable and Rahul Karunakar
Sept 25 Global stock markets will keep climbing
well into 2015 as they shift away from a liquidity driven rally
to focus on growth expectations, although many strategists also
warned in a worldwide Reuters poll that prices are already very
high.
Accommodative monetary policy has driven a bull market in
stocks in recent years, but the Bank of England is expected to
raise interest rates early next year and the U.S. Federal
Reserve not long after, tempering future gains.
But as that won't happen unless those economies are on a
firm footing, U.S. and British stocks are expected to lead the
charge next year. That suggests there is a subtle shift away
from central bank cash to economic optimism.
"The Fed won't raise rates unless the economy is strong
enough to stand it, and that means higher equity prices," said
David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in
Boston.
Just as those central banks tighten policy, the European
Central Bank is more likely to be doing the opposite. Additional
stimulus would add some short-term support to euro zone stocks,
with Italy's FTSE MIB - already up 9 percent in 2014 -
expected to be the biggest beneficiary.
But analysts lowered their forecasts for euro zone stocks
from a poll taken in June. That comes despite a falling euro
which should boost corporate earnings in the coming quarters and
may give a lift to inflation and euro zone exports.
"This will be a very delicate turning point for stock
markets, even though it won't change the bullish medium-term
trend," Xavier Lespinas, head of equities at Swiss Life Banque
Privée, said.
Nearly all the almost 250 analysts and investors polled in
the past week predicted markets would rally - with several
indexes reaching new highs.
Equity fund managers raised their net long positions in S&P
500 futures contracts, data last week showed. The MSCI World
Index, which tracks stocks from developed
economies, is currently around 1,723, not far off the all-time
high of 1,765.77 points reached in July.
CHEAP CHINA
European shares are poised to rise about 2 percent by the
end of December and the U.S. S&P 500, already close to a record
high, should keep pace with them.
That compares to more buoyant 5 percent gains in India and
Russia and 4 percent in China. One index from developed
economies that is expected to do well is Britain's FTSE,
predicted to jump over 4 percent to a new record high.
The performance of Brazil's Bovespa, however, will
depend on October's presidential election. Presented with both
options, the poll showed the index would fall 12 percent if
incumbent president Dilma Rousseff is re-elected, but would
rally by the same amount if she loses.
Strategists noted stock prices in China and other parts of
East Asia remain relatively cheap compared with U.S. and
European shares, though rising U.S. interest rates may cap
gains.
Asian markets, bar India, have generally lagged the global
bull run this year amid worries over China's slowing economy,
though Beijing is expected to roll out more stimulus measures in
coming months to shore up growth.
The Shanghai Composite Index is up over 10 percent
this year but most of those gains have come in recent months as
investors bet on further policy easing from the People's Bank of
China.
That comes despite widespread concerns over a falling
property market and no clear drivers for a major pick-up in
growth. Still, stock prices there look relatively cheap after a
steep fall in 2013 and the first half of this year.
"We'll see some funds switching back from developed
countries to seek opportunities in other markets," said Ben
Kwong, director at KGI Asia.
Indian shares, which have soared more than 25 percent so far
this year on anticipation and follow-through after a landslide
election of a new government in May, will jump to new record
highs over the next year and beyond.
If Russian shares make their expected gains they will still
finish the year some 13 percent lower after months of heavy
selling pressure linked to the Ukraine crisis.
Russian assets have plunged on several occasions this year
as markets fretted over Russian military intervention in Ukraine
and as Western powers imposed several rounds of sanctions
targeting key sectors of the Russian economy.
"Russia is a bungee-jumping market. You fall probably more
than you should, get close to the water but then you get pulled
right back up," said Erik DePoy, an equities strategist at
Gazprombank in Moscow.
