By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Oct 14 The dark clouds of a slowing
global economy and weak corporate earnings are gathering again
over world stock markets, but rock-bottom bond yields leave few
attractive alternatives and may sustain investment flows into
equities.
After one of the worst quarters for global equities in four
years and the lowest year-to-date investment returns since 2008,
early October saw a sharp rebound that confounded economists now
warning of another global economic recession next year.
That rocket has fizzled as data showing China's economy
weakening deals another blow to commodities and emerging markets
and the third-quarter earnings season gets off to a poor start,
leaving the question of where to invest a tricky one.
But at least some of the factors that have sustained one of
the longest equity bull markets since World War Two remain.
Measures of the so-called equity risk premium remain well
above historic averages, as they have for most of the
post-credit-crash years, and show little sign of shrinking. If
anything, they've turned higher over the volatile summer months.
The equity risk premium is the extra return investors can
earn from a combination of dividend yields and earnings-driven
stock price projections compared with yields on low-risk
government bonds.
According to Goldman Sachs, this fundamental driver will be
one of the most important of very few boosters left for stocks
over the coming year, during which it sees a roughly 15 percent
total return globally.
"At some point low bond yields no longer support equities
because they flag a risk to corporate cash flows, questioning to
some extent an already very weak recovery," said Christian
Mueller-Glissmann of Goldman's portfolio strategy and asset
allocation team in London.
"But a high equity risk premium makes equities appealing and
indicates that they are still an attractive investment in the
longer term, in particular relative to bonds."
Persistently depressed bond yields are often a direct result
of weak economic growth, which will also ultimately damage
corporate earnings.
There is no uniform formula for calculating ERP and analysts
put different weightings on its differing inputs, but there is
broad agreement the collapse of global bond yields since the
2008 crisis has altered the picture drastically.
The standard model is dividend yield, plus the long-term
growth rate, minus the 10-year bond yield. Goldman's model also
takes into account company cash flows deviating from long-term
trend due to differing stages of the economic cycle.
The ERP of European shares is currently around 8 percent,
among the world's highest and way above a pre-crisis average of
2.7 percent and even the post-crisis average of 7 percent,
Mueller-Glissmann said.
That reflects a yield of just 0.55 percent for 10-year
German government bonds, with shorter maturities paying less
than zero, and bets that yields could fall further if the
European Central Bank extends its asset purchases as expected.
FLASHING RED
The Bank of Japan is also seen injecting more stimulus into
its faltering economy. Some say ECB and BOJ quantitative easing
could continue for years.
Japan's ERP is just under 7 percent, compared with pre- and
post-crisis averages of 4.7 and 5.4 percent respectively,
according to Goldman.
"The biggest premiums relative to local bonds can now be
found in QE-ingesting continental Europe and Japan," Citi's
equity strategy team wrote in their quarterly market outlook
last week.
The pick up offered by U.S. stocks is smaller, with an ERP
of 5.9 percent for Wall Street's S&P 500 -- still well above the
pre- and post-crisis averages of 2.9 and 5.6 percent.
That is because bond yields are higher, the Federal Reserve
is contemplating raising interest rates, the stock rally is more
mature and a strong dollar is eroding corporate profitability.
These are good reasons to be wary, said Nick Lawson,
managing director at Deutsche Bank in London, adding that the
ERP is only one factor investors should consider when deciding
what stocks to buy.
"Indebtedness is higher because of lower interest rates,
earnings may still be too high and market liquidity is a worry,"
he said. "There's a lot of flashing red at the moment."
A higher ERP makes equity financing more expensive and so
encourages companies to raise debt, which provides a fillip for
stock prices in the short run but has questionable longer-term
benefits, analysts say.
U.S. blue-chip firms are expected to post earnings growth of
barely 1 percent this year, while estimates for their euro zone
peers have been cut to 12 percent from a whopping 20 percent
seen in early summer.
British blue-chips, which have greater exposure to
collapsing commodity and energy prices, are expected to see
earnings plunge by 13 percent.
But Citi, which predicts global stock market gains of 20
percent over the coming year, says only three of 16 factors that
flashed "sell" at previous major global market peaks are
currently in danger territory. ERP levels aren't one of them.
The global average ERP is currently around 5.4 percent,
compared with 4.9 percent before the market correction that
started in March 2012 and 2.6 percent before the sell-off that
began in mid-1998.
The bear markets -- a deep and sustained decline -- in stock
prices that unfolded in March 2000 and October 2007, started
with EPRs of 1.0 percent and 3.3 percent respectively, Citi
said.
