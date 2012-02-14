NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected in January from December as consumers cut back on car purchases and shopped less online.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.5 points and below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 3 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.25 points.