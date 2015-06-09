DUBAI, June 9 Share prices in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt edged down in early trade on Tuesday in line with other
Middle East markets.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.4 percent with most
stocks in the red. Saudi Electricity Co, down 3.1
percent, was the main drag on the benchmark.
Later on Tuesday, after Gulf markets close, index compiler
MSCI will announce the results of its annual market
classification review which analysts expect will launch the
lengthy process of including Saudi Arabia in the emerging
markets index widely used by active and passive funds around the
world.
While the actual inclusion is unlikely to happen until 2017,
a positive announcement may boost market sentiment in the
kingdom. But if for some reason the move is delayed, it could
sour investors' mood.
Egypt's index fell 0.6 percent, also with most
stocks declining. Orascom Telecom Media And Technology
was one of the biggest losers, dropping 3.2 percent after the
firm said it was delaying the publication of first-quarter
results because it was still in negotiations on the repatriation
of profit from its North Korean business.
But El Sewedy Electric climbed 0.9 percent after
posting an 11.6 percent increase in first-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)