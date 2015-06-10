DUBAI, June 10 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices firmed and index compiler MSCI took a step -- although not as decisive as some had hoped -- towards including the kingdom in its widely used emerging markets benchmark.

Egypt's bourse also rose after MSCI indicated it had no plans to downgrade the country.

The main Saudi index climbed 0.6 percent as most stocks rose. Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the largest petrochemicals company in the kingdom, gained 1.0 percent. SABIC's earnings are sensitive to oil prices.

MSCI said late on Tuesday it would seek feedback from investors on the accessibility of Saudi Arabia's equity market following its opening on June 1 and gather information before considering whether to add the Saudi index to the review list for potential inclusion in its emerging markets index.

Although some investors may have hoped that Saudi Arabia would be put on the review list, enabling it to join the index as soon as in 2017, regulators in Riyadh have indicated repeatedly they were in no rush to attract foreign money and wanted slow, gradual inflows.

The index compiler also did not mention Egypt as a candidate for review, which was a relief to investors who had feared it may be downgraded from emerging market status, being represented by just three stocks since the exclusion of Telecom Egypt last month.

The Cairo index rose 1.0 percent and Commercial International Bank, which was the main support, gained just as much. The lender said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Citigroup's consumer banking business in Egypt. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)