DUBAI, June 11 Gains by Saudi Arabia's property
and consumer stocks offset losses in the petrochemicals sector
following oil's retreat on Thursday, while Egypt's bourse edged
down.
Overall, the main Saudi index was flat, supported by
foodmaker Savola Group, up 1.5 percent, and major
retail lender Al Rajhi Bank which rose 0.2 percent.
Real estate companies Jabal Omar and Dar Al Arkan
climbed 0.9 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, leading petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic
Industries edged down 0.6 percent after oil prices
ended a two-day rally.
Egypt's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent with most
stocks in the red ahead of a monthly meeting of the central bank
to discuss interest rates. Most analysts expect it to keep rates
on hold.
Also, the $334 million flotation of the local subsidiary of
Dubai developer Emaar Properties may be draining some
liquidity from the market. The offer, now in its institutional
stage, will become open to retail investors next week.
Investment firm Pioneers Holding was one of the
few gainers, climbing 0.7 percent after it said its
first-quarter profit had nearly doubled.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)