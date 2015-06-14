DUBAI, June 14 Saudi Arabia's bourse edged up in
early trade on Sunday ahead of its opening to direct foreign
investment, while Egypt slipped.
The main Saudi stock index climbed 0.3 percent,
buoyed by some of the blue chips which are most likely to be
targeted by foreign investors.
Foodmaker Savola Group rose 0.8 percent,
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries added 0.6
percent and miner Ma'aden was up 1.1 percent.
Qualified foreign investors with licences from the kingdom's
Capital Market Authority will be able to buy local stocks from
Monday, after being limited to indirect channels such as swaps
for years.
The CMA has yet to announce the award of any licences, and
it is not clear when the agency will grant the first batch.
Trading activity in general is likely to decline during the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which will start around June 18.
But local investors appear to be expecting some fund inflows.
Egypt's bourse gave up early gains and slipped 0.3
percent. Global Telecom fell 1.5 percent after posting
on Thursday a first quarter net loss of $82 million versus a net
profit of $39 million in the same period last year, confirming
earlier unaudited figures.
Ezz Steel was down 0.8 percent. NBK Capital on
Sunday cited local media reports about disruptions caused by gas
and foreign currency shortages this year. The brokerage said it
expected capacity usage at Ezz Steel's direct reduced iron plant
to fall further in the summer because of lower gas availability.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)