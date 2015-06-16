DUBAI, June 16 Most Saudi Arabian blue chip stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday on disappointment over the slow entry of foreign investors into the market, while Egypt's bourse turned positive after Cairo struck a $10 billion deal with China.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.2 percent as heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries and National Commercial Bank lost 0.9 and 0.4 percent respectively.

Most other components of the provisional MSCI Saudi Arabia index also fell, having rallied in previous weeks in anticipation of demand when the market opened to direct foreign investment on June 15.

Modest trading volumes on Monday indicated there were no large fund inflows from abroad and only one foreign institution, HSBC, has so far declared that it obtained a licence to invest, though stock exchange chief executive Adel al-Ghamdi told Reuters that regulators were processing six applications.

Saudi stock exchange data released early on Tuesday showed qualified foreign institutions had invested very small amounts - no more than 0.02 percent of each company - on Monday in petrochemical firms Sipchem and PetroRabigh, healthcare companies Dallah and Mouwasat, and medical insurer Bupa Arabia.

Egypt's index rose 0.4 percent in early trade on Tuesday. The government has entered into an initial agreement with China over 15 investment projects worth about $10 billion, Egyptian trade minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour said late on Monday.

The projects would mainly focus on the electricity and transport sectors but would also include Chinese direct investment in other areas, he said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)