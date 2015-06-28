DUBAI, June 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell slightly in early trade on Sunday after militant attacks in Kuwait and Tunisia and because of the Greek debt crisis. Egypt rose after the initial public offer of Emaar Misr was massively oversubscribed.

The Saudi index slipped 0.3 percent. National Industrialisation (Tasnee) lost 2.7 percent but Zain Saudi climbed 2.5 percent.

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), whose shares were suspended on Sunday, said it had decided to increase provisions related to "Zain account receivables" by 800 million riyals ($213 million) in the second quarter of 2015.

It did not elaborate, but Mobily is embroiled in a 2.2 billion riyal dispute with Zain Saudi over the application of a 2008 contract under which Mobily would provide services including domestic roaming and site sharing to its rival. Its decision to take provisions over the dispute could indicate a positive outcome for Zain.

Kingdom Holding edged up 0.5 percent after a group of French companies led by a state-backed investment fund agreed to invest $150 million in it.

Egypt's stock index, which had been trending down for weeks, gained 1.5 percent in a broad rally after the Cairo exchange said the second tranche of property company Emaar Misr's IPO was oversubscribed by about 36 times.

The listing is expected to be the largest flotation on the Cairo exchange since 2007; Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of Dubai's Emaar Properties, drew subscriptions for 3.23 billion shares worth 12.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.6 billion) after offering 90 million shares.

Now that the offer is completed, at least some of the money tied up in subscriptions is likely to flow back into Egyptian stocks in coming days or weeks. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by William Hardy)