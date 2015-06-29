DUBAI, June 29 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt fell in early trade on Monday, joining a global market slide triggered by the Greek debt crisis.

Saudi Arabia does not depend on foreign investment and its government has huge fiscal reserves, so it is better insulated from any euro zone crisis than many emerging markets. But a crisis could pull down global oil prices, which might hurt Saudi petrochemical firms in particular.

Both the Saudi stock index and petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries dropped 1.2 percent. The mining company Ma'aden tumbled 4.3 percent.

However, Saudi Ground Services, which listed last Thursday, jumped 9.9 percent to 66.50 riyals after SICO started the stock with a buy rating and a target price of 74 riyals.

Egypt's market slid 1.2 percent; a fresh economic slump in Europe could hurt a key export market and deprive it of tourism revenue. Global Telecom dropped 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Larry King)