DUBAI, July 12 Buying in beaten-down blue chips
lifted Saudi Arabia's stock market early on Sunday, while
Egypt's market continued to rise on hopes it had formed at least
a short-term bottom after a downtrend lasting several months.
The Saudi index climbed 0.5 percent as
petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which
had surged its 10 percent daily limit in response to a rebound
of oil prices on Thursday, added a further 1.6 percent to 103.00
riyals. However, it quickly came off its intra-day high of
105.75 riyals, suggesting its rally was already losing steam.
Miner Ma'adem, which had also jumped 10 percent on
Thursday, gained a further 3.7 percent.
However, Zain Saudi fell 1.3 percent after the
company said it had received an order from Saudi Arabia's
Department of Zakat and Income Tax for extra payments worth 619
million riyals ($165 million) for the years 2009-2011. It said
it would appeal the order.
Egypt's index rose 1.6 percent. On Thursday it had
gained 0.9 percent, breaking a six-day losing streak and
bouncing from a 15-month low that was down 25 percent from
February's multi-year peak.
Buying was broad-based. Investment bank EFG Hermes
added 2.6 percent. Real estate developer Emaar Misr --
whose poor performance since it listed last Sunday after an
initial public offer at 3.80 Egyptian pounds per share was one
reason for the market's gloom -- finally rose, gaining 1.5
percent to 3.34 pounds.
Nevertheless, trading volume in Cairo was moderate and there
was no clear sign the market was staging anything more than a
short-term rebound, after technical indicators showed the index
became very 'oversold' on a near-term basis.
