DUBAI, July 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up slightly in early trade on Wednesday, reacting to a mixed set of earnings reports, while Egypt's bourse extended its recovery after Moody's said the outlook for its banks was improving.

The main Saudi index added 0.2 percent as petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.7 percent and dairy firm Almarai rose 1.5 percent.

Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi surged 5.1 percent after reporting a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday. The firm lost 201 million riyals in the three months to June 30, while analysts had forecast a loss of 259 million riyals.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) fell 1.8 percent after it posted a 27 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 270 million riyals; analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an average figure of 380.4 million riyals.

Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) was down 1.0 percent, having reported a 46.1 percent drop in quarterly profit to 1.97 billion riyals. HSBC and NCB Capital had forecast 2.64 billion riyals and 1.26 billion riyals.

Egypt's market rose 1.4 percent, extending its recovery after a sharp decline earlier this month.

Commercial International Bank was the main support and jumped 2.0 percent after Moody's raised its outlook for Egypt's banking system to stable from negative.

"We expect that Egypt's banking system will benefit from improved operating conditions, resulting in rising consumer confidence and business investments, which in turn will support loan growth and asset quality," Moody's said in a report. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)