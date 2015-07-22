BRIEF-City Office REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.26
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up in early trade on Wednesday, supported by National Petrochemical Co (Petrochem), which surprised analysts with strong second-quarter earnings. Egypt's bourse slipped.
Petrochem surged 8.6 percent after the company posted, just before the extended Eid al-Fitr break which began last week, a 55 percent increase in second-quarter net profit that it attributed, among other factors, to cheaper feedstock.
"Earnings stumped us and the consensus; margins likely significantly ahead of expectations," NBK Capital said in a note, commenting on those results.
Petrochem's parent company, Saudi Industrial Investment Group, posted a 61.4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday and its shares surged 6.4 percent, helping lift Saudi Arabia's main stock index 0.2 percent.
Saudi Ground Services jumped 2.1 percent after reporting a 15 percent increase in second-quarter profit.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index slipped 0.2 percent with most stocks in the red. South Valley Cement fell 1.3 percent after another company in the sector, Suez Cement , posted a 57 percent decline in quarterly profit.
But Amer Group rose 1.0 percent after its shareholders approved a report outlining a planned split into two companies. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metlife - during Q1, began restructuring some derivative hedges to partially stabilize volatility from nonqualified interest rate derivatives