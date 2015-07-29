DUBAI, July 29 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt edged up on Wednesday despite some disappointing earnings
reports from companies listed in Riyadh.
The main Saudi stock index gained 0.5 percent,
supported by Al Rajhi Bank, which rose 0.9 percent.
Al Rajhi, one of the world's largest Islamic banks, could
potentially benefit from an eventual interest rate hike in the
United States, which the U.S. Federal Reserve may hint at after
its meeting later in the day.
A significant portion of Islamic deposits in Saudi Arabia
carry no interest so if the country, whose currency is pegged to
the U.S. dollar, raises rates in line with the Fed, this would
boost Islamic banks' margins - though it could also slow lending
growth.
Meanwhile the kingdom's biggest listed foodmaker, Savola
Group, dropped 3.4 percent after reporting a 15.4
percent fall in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts'
forecasts as it warned its third-quarter profit was likely to
plunge.
A smaller Saudi Arabian company, retailer United Electronics
, fell 3.1 percent after it posted a 78 percent slide
in second-quarter profit.
Middle East Paper Co jumped 2.9 percent, having
filed a corrected earnings report after requesting a trading
suspension on Tuesday, when its shares tumbled 5.1 percent.
The firm had initially posted a 58 percent decrease in
second-quarter earnings. In a corrected statement, it said that
because the selling shareholders would bear the costs of its May
initial public offer, the profit decline was in fact 33 percent.
Egypt's market rose broadly and the main index
climbed 1.2 percent after some positive economic data. The
country's tourism revenue rose 3.1 percent in the first half of
2015 compared with the same period last year, the tourism
minister said on Wednesday.
Pioneers Holding, which this week announced plans
to list its real estate subsidiary Rooya, jumped 2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Susan Fenton)