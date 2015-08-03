DUBAI Aug 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped
in early trade on Monday as telecommunications firm Mobily
dropped after restating earnings and Egypt's bourse also edged
down.
The main Saudi index fell 0.2 percent and the most
traded stock, telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
, dropped 3.0 percent after restating earnings for 27
months and posting a second-quarter loss.
The stock opened 10 percent down at 30.50 riyals, its lowest
level since mid-2009, before paring its losses.
Mobily last week restated results for 2013-14 and the first
quarter of 2015, slashing total profits over the period by
nearly 1.76 billion riyals ($470 million) in its latest attempt
to resolve an accounting scandal.
The firm, whose shares had been suspended since June, also
posted a net loss of 900.9 million riyals for the second quarter
of this year.
Further dampening sentiment across the Gulf, Brent oil
dropped 2.1 percent to $51.10 a barrel by 0900 GMT.
Egypt's stock market edged down 0.4 percent with
most stocks in the red and, according to bourse data, most
selling pressure came from Arab investors.
Emaar Misr, the local unit of Dubai's Emaar
Properties, slipped 0.6 percent to 3.40 pounds after
announcing the departure of two senior executives.
Monday is the last day when investors who took part in Emaar
Misr's June initial public offer can place orders to sell the
shares back to the firm at the offer price of 3.80 pounds.
Emaar Misr will allocate up to 15 percent of total IPO proceeds
towards the buyback, so orders may be met only partially.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth
Pitchford)