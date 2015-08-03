DUBAI Aug 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped in early trade on Monday as telecommunications firm Mobily dropped after restating earnings and Egypt's bourse also edged down.

The main Saudi index fell 0.2 percent and the most traded stock, telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) , dropped 3.0 percent after restating earnings for 27 months and posting a second-quarter loss.

The stock opened 10 percent down at 30.50 riyals, its lowest level since mid-2009, before paring its losses.

Mobily last week restated results for 2013-14 and the first quarter of 2015, slashing total profits over the period by nearly 1.76 billion riyals ($470 million) in its latest attempt to resolve an accounting scandal.

The firm, whose shares had been suspended since June, also posted a net loss of 900.9 million riyals for the second quarter of this year.

Further dampening sentiment across the Gulf, Brent oil dropped 2.1 percent to $51.10 a barrel by 0900 GMT.

Egypt's stock market edged down 0.4 percent with most stocks in the red and, according to bourse data, most selling pressure came from Arab investors.

Emaar Misr, the local unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties, slipped 0.6 percent to 3.40 pounds after announcing the departure of two senior executives.

Monday is the last day when investors who took part in Emaar Misr's June initial public offer can place orders to sell the shares back to the firm at the offer price of 3.80 pounds. Emaar Misr will allocate up to 15 percent of total IPO proceeds towards the buyback, so orders may be met only partially. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)