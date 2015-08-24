DUBAI Aug 24 Saudi Arabian and Egyptian stocks
fell in early trade on Monday but the drops were much more
moderate than losses in the previous session, suggesting
investors were starting to bargain-hunt on dips.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.6 percent in the
opening minutes, after tumbling 6.9 percent on Sunday. Some
beaten-down blue chips such as miner Ma'aden rose;
Ma'aden gained 1.8 percent.
However petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries,
its earnings directly sensitive to falling oil prices, lost a
further 1.8 percent.
Egypt's stock index, which had slid 5.4 percent on
Sunday, was down 0.9 percent on Monday morning. All of the 10
most heavily-traded stocks were lower.
