DUBAI Aug 30 Saudi Arabia's stock market
continued its sharp rebound in early trade on Sunday as stronger
oil prices lifted shares in the petrochemical sector.
The kingdom's main stock index jumped 4.2 percent in
the opening minutes and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) rose 6.5 percent. The petrochemical
sector index added 5.7 percent.
Other sectors were also strong although lagging behind
petrochemicals, for whom stronger oil translates into higher
margins. National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's
largest lender, surged 4.2 percent.
Saudi Arabia's market had suffered the most from panic
selling in the Gulf earlier this month and is still down 12.8
percent month-to-date.
Elsewhere in the Middle Easr, Egypt's stock index
edged up 0.6 percent in the opening minutes, with most stocks
positive. Property developer Talaat Moustafa Group, up
2.1 percent, was the main support.
But Edita Food Industries underperformed and
dropped 2.9 percent. Several investment banks, including Goldman
Sachs, HSBC, Renaissance Capital and EFG Hermes, have cut the
stock to "hold" or "neutral" from "buy" this month after the
company published its second-quarter results, showing nearly
flat profit in year-on-year terms.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)