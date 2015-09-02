DUBAI, Sept 2 Saudi Arabia's stock market
dropped sharply in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices
plunged again, while Egypt's bourse was also weak, tracking
global emerging markets.
The main Saudi equity index fell 2.7 percent and all
sectors were negative. Al Rajhi Bank, down 4.2
percent, was the main drag and another large lender, National
Commercial Bank fell 1.9 percent.
Rating agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook on both
banks' ratings to negative from stable, following a similar
revision for the sovereign's outlook last month, which was due
to low oil prices.
Petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits are suffering from oil's drop, tumbled 3.5 percent.
Mecca real estate developer Jabal Omar dropped 4.5
percent after announcing on Monday it had cancelled a 1.6
billion riyal ($427 million) contract with a construction firm
because both sides needed to review it.
Egypt's main index fell 1.2 percent and bourse data
showed local institutions were heavy net sellers. Most stocks in
Cairo fell, led by developer Heliopolis Housing, which
dropped 3.4 percent.
The Cairo bourse had jumped earlier this week on news that
Italy's Eni had discovered a potentially huge natural gas field
just off Egypt's coast, but the rally was short-lived and the
market has resumed moving in line with the broader Middle East
sentiment.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)