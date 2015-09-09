DUBAI, Sept 9 Egypt's stock market rebounded in
early trade on Wednesday, supported by a global equities rally,
and Saudi Arabia's bourse also rose broadly.
The Cairo index jumped 2.2 percent with most
components positive. Heavyweight lender Commercial International
Bank rose 2.8 percent.
Egypt's stock market had fallen sharply on Tuesday after the
country's agriculture minister was arrested on suspicion of
corruption, with the sell-off largely driven by sentiment rather
than fundamentals.
On Wednesday, global stocks, including emerging markets,
rallied, boosting foreign appetite for local equities. Foreign
institutional investors were big net buyers on Wednesday,
according to bourse data.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's main stock index climbed
1.1 percent With gains across all sectors.
National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's top
lender, was the main support, jumping 2.2 percent.
Saudi Arabia's banking sector may benefit from the interest
rate increase in the United States expected in coming months.
Demand deposits in the kingdom carry zero interest and its
monetary policy usually follows that of the Fed because the
riyal is pegged to the dollar.
"The Federal Reserve Bank may tighten its monetary policy in
the fourth quarter this year, which may bode well for the credit
margins of Saudi banks given that demand deposits constitute
69 percent of total deposits," Albilad Capital said in a note on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)