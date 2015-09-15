DUBAI, Sept 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
early on Tuesday as oil struggled to recover from Monday's sharp
losses, while Egypt remained positive.
The main Saudi stock index fell 0.5 percent.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, was down 1.6 percent.
Another heavyweight, mining, metals and chemicals firm
Ma'aden, fell 2.0 percent. Aluminium is one of the
company's main products and economic growth in China, which
accounts for half the world's aluminium demand, appears to be
slowing.
Meanwhile, Egypt's benchmark climbed 0.5 percent as
Commercial International Bank, the country's biggest
listed lender, rose 1.0 percent to 51.03 pounds.
Pharos Capital on Tuesday raised its target price for the
stock by 4 percent to 61.14 pounds, citing income tax rate cuts
announced last month.
Qalaa Holdings rose 1.9 percent, extending a leg
up initiated on Monday after Saudi Arabia's Halwani Brothers
made an offer to buy one of Qalaa's subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Larry King)