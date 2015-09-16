DUBAI, Sept 16 Stocks rose in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt in early trade on Wednesday, moving in line with oil
prices and global equity markets.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index edged up 0.5 percent
with most stocks rising. Petrochemicals heavyweight Saudi Basic
Industries gained 1.0 percent.
Telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
surged 4.4 percent after Bloomberg reported that it
planned to sell its towers for at least $1.7 billion in the
first quarter of 2016. The company has not made any official
announcements on the report. It said in July it was still
studying a potential sale.
Egypt's benchmark index climbed 1.0 percent and
Telecom Egypt climbed 4.7 percent after the brokerage
Prime Holding said the stock had an upside potential of 115
percent, recommending it as a "buy".
Most other stocks also advanced, and bourse data showed that
non-Egyptian Arab investors were the main net buyers on the
market.
Some analysts have said they expected Egypt's central bank
to cut interest rates at a meeting on Thursday, but three of
five economists surveyed by Reuters on Tuesday said it would
leave rates unchanged, balancing efforts to control inflation
with attempts to stimulate its struggling economy.
On the other hand, two economists expected the central bank
to cut rates by 50 basis points.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Larru King)