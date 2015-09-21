DUBAI, Sept 21 Rebounding banking stocks lifted
Saudi Arabia's market in early trade on Monday. Egypt's bourse
was also positive in thin trade before an extended break.
The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.4 percent.
Lenders Samba Financial Group, up 1.3 percent, and Al
Rajhi Bank which rose 0.9 percent, were the main
supports.
Saudi banks had come under pressure in the previous few
sessions due to concerns about their exposure to large
construction firm Saudi Binladin Group, which was suspended from
taking new contracts after a crane accident in Mecca that killed
107 people.
The government has since sought to calm the market and said
the company would be able to continue work on existing
contracts.
Egypt's market edged up 0.2 percent with most
stocks positive but volumes were very low ahead of the Eid
al-Adha Muslim holiday which will see most markets in the region
shut down from Wednesday.
Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment
firms, was up 0.6 percent, gaving reported on Saturday a
second-quarter net loss after tax and minority interests of 84.7
million Egyptian pounds ($10.82 million). That compares with a
net loss of 178.6 million pounds in the same period last year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)