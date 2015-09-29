DUBAI, Sept 29 Weak oil prices and
commodity-related shares hit Saudi Arabia's stock market on
Tuesday as it reopened after a long Eid al-Adha break. Egypt's
market edged down only slightly, reflecting an improving
technical outlook for that market.
The Saudi stock index sank 1.4 percent in the
opening minutes. Brent crude has dropped about 3 percent
to around $47.50 a barrel since the Saudi bourse last traded on
Sept. 21; this weighed on Saudi petrochemical shares, with Saudi
Basic Industries down 1.6 percent.
Miner Ma'aden slipped 2.4 percent amid a global
sell-off in commodity-related shares because of concern about
flagging economic growth in Asia.
Egypt's market was only slightly affected by the weakness of
global equity prices; its index edged down 0.1 percent.
Amer Group, which had surged 5.4 percent on Monday
after saying it had won regulatory approval for a previously
announced plan to split into two companies, added a further 1.3
percent.
In recent days the Cairo market has shown preliminary
technical signs of beginning to bottom out from a long downtrend
since February.
The Cairo index's 0.9 percent rise to 7,409 points in active
trade on Monday confirmed a bullish right triangle formed by the
highs and lows since late August - a positive short-term
reversal pattern.
