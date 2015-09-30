DUBAI, Sept 30 Saudi Arabia's stock market
stabilised on Wednesday, supported by firmer petrochemical
shares after oil prices stopped falling, while Egypt's bourse
edged up in response to an improved global market environment.
The Saudi stock index was up 0.2 percent in modest
turnover after 45 minutes of trade with Saudi Basic Industries
adding 0.3 percent.
It and other petrochemical stocks had sagged on Tuesday
because of weak oil prices, but on Wednesday, oil was slightly
above where it was on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf, with Brent
crude just above $48 a barrel.
However, miner Ma'aden remained soft after this
week's global sell-off in commodity-related shares; it dropped a
further 1.0 percent.
Egypt's index climbed 0.5 percent after Asian and
European bourses rose. Among active stocks, investment firm
Qalaa Holdings added 3.2 percent after a local
newspaper reported it was expected to finalise the sale of its
stake in Misr Glass Manufacturing within a few weeks, part of a
series of asset disposals. Qalaa had earlier said the sale was
expected to close in the second quarter of this year.
North Africa Co for Real Estate Investment added
6.3 percent in unusually active trade.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)