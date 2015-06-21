DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's main stock index
tested technical support in early trade on Sunday, depressed by
lower oil prices, while Egypt's market moved little.
After about an hour of trade the Saudi index was
down 0.6 percent to 9,447 points, fluctuating close to support
on its 200-day average, now at 9,441 points.
Any clean break below that support - two straight daily
closes - would be technically negative, implying a fresh wave of
profit-taking after the index rose in anticipation of the market
being opened to direct foreign investment on June 15.
Fresh inflows of foreign funds due to the market opening
have been minimal so far, disappointing some local retail
investors. The latest exchange data for foreign ownership of
stocks, published on Sunday morning, showed no significant
changes occurred on Thursday.
A 2 percent drop in global oil prices on Friday dampened
sentiment among petrochemical firms whose profits are sensitive
to oil. Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest
petrochemical producer, slid 1.5 percent on
Sunday.
Al Rajhi Bank sank 1.9 percent. The stock had been
rising in anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike, which could
benefit banks such as Al Rajhi with large shares of
interest-free deposits. It began pulling back on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve published forecasts suggesting a hike
might not be imminent.
Among gainers was Saudi Automotive Services, up
2.1 percent. The stock has surged 24 percent in rising turnover
since the company announced in late May that it had obtained 150
million riyals ($40 million) of bank financing to buy land and
build facilities.
Egypt's stock index was flat with real estate firm
Talaat Mostafa slipping 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)