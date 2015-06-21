DUBAI, June 21 Saudi Arabia's main stock index tested technical support in early trade on Sunday, depressed by lower oil prices, while Egypt's market moved little.

After about an hour of trade the Saudi index was down 0.6 percent to 9,447 points, fluctuating close to support on its 200-day average, now at 9,441 points.

Any clean break below that support - two straight daily closes - would be technically negative, implying a fresh wave of profit-taking after the index rose in anticipation of the market being opened to direct foreign investment on June 15.

Fresh inflows of foreign funds due to the market opening have been minimal so far, disappointing some local retail investors. The latest exchange data for foreign ownership of stocks, published on Sunday morning, showed no significant changes occurred on Thursday.

A 2 percent drop in global oil prices on Friday dampened sentiment among petrochemical firms whose profits are sensitive to oil. Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest petrochemical producer, slid 1.5 percent on Sunday.

Al Rajhi Bank sank 1.9 percent. The stock had been rising in anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike, which could benefit banks such as Al Rajhi with large shares of interest-free deposits. It began pulling back on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve published forecasts suggesting a hike might not be imminent.

Among gainers was Saudi Automotive Services, up 2.1 percent. The stock has surged 24 percent in rising turnover since the company announced in late May that it had obtained 150 million riyals ($40 million) of bank financing to buy land and build facilities.

Egypt's stock index was flat with real estate firm Talaat Mostafa slipping 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)