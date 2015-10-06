DUBAI Oct 6 Saudi Arabia's stock market was mixed early on Tuesday as uncertainty over the direction of oil prices and the global economy kept investors cautious.

The Saudi index edged up 0.2 percent as major petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.6 percent.

However, several major plays on Saudi consumer demand dropped, indicating concern about the possibility of an economic slowdown next year if oil prices stay low and the government curbs spending.

Retailer Saudi Marketing Co dropped 1.4 percent, retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co lost 1.0 percent, and travel agent Al Tayyar Tarvel sank 1.5 percent.

Egypt's market was closed for a national holiday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)