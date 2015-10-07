DUBAI Oct 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose in early trade on Wednesday in response to a leap in oil prices and better-than-expected earnings at some banks, while stronger global equities kept Egypt's market firm.

Brent crude jumped 5.4 percent on Tuesday, closing above $50 a barrel for the first time in a month, and rose a further 1.7 percent to $52.85 a barrel in Asian trade on Wednesday morning. The U.S. Energy Information Administration suggested in a report that the global supply glut might be easing.

It remains unclear whether oil has bottomed out for the long term, but the Saudi stock index climbed 1.5 percent in the first 15 minutes as top petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries, its earnings highly sensitive to oil, surged 4.4 percent. Several other petrochemical firms rose and were among the 10 most heavily traded stocks.

Meanwhile, some banks surprised on the upside as the third-quarter corporate earnings reporting season began. Alinma Bank, the most heavily traded stock, gained 2.9 percent after reporting a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly profit; analysts had expected roughly flat earnings.

Banque Saudi Fransi rose 1.7 percent after posting a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit; analysts had been expecting growth of around 5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Riyad Bank was flat after announcing a 16.5 percent fall in profit that it blamed on declining operating income. Analysts had also predicted flat earnings for Riyad.

Egypt's market, which had been soft this week because of poor purchasing managers' data and EFG Hermes' downgrade of the market to neutral, strengthened along with Asian stock markets. The Cairo index added 0.6 percent.

Qalaa Holdings surged 3.1 percent after it said it had received a preliminary offer from Qena Cement to buy stakes in its subsidiaries ASEC Minya and ASEC Ready Mix Concrete. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)