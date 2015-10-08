DUBAI Oct 8 News that Orascom Telecom Media and
Technology is seeking to buy Beltone Financial boosted Egypt's
stock market on Thursday, while Saudi Arabia's market was
narrowly mixed after oil prices pulled back.
Orascom Telecom and Act Financial want to buy
Beltone for an 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83
million), Orascom said in a statement to the bourse.
That was positive news for a market which has been hit in
recent months by sluggish economic growth and foreign exchange
shortages. Orascom shares surged 4.3 percent and Beltone jumped
9.9 percent.
The Cairo stock index climbed 1.1 percent.
Elsewhere, stocks were largely unmoved, although financial firm
EFG Hermes gained 2.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia's index, which had jumped 1.9 percent
on Wednesday in response to a leap in oil prices, was flat after
Brent oil dropped back to about $51.80 a barrel from
$52.90 during the Gulf afternoon on Wednesday.
Alinma Bank, the exchange's most heavily traded
stock, edged down 0.3 percent after surging on Wednesday on
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's largest retailer
by market value, rose 0.8 percent after posting a 7.6 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts'
forecasts.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)