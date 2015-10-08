DUBAI Oct 8 News that Orascom Telecom Media and Technology is seeking to buy Beltone Financial boosted Egypt's stock market on Thursday, while Saudi Arabia's market was narrowly mixed after oil prices pulled back.

Orascom Telecom and Act Financial want to buy Beltone for an 650 million Egyptian pounds ($83 million), Orascom said in a statement to the bourse.

That was positive news for a market which has been hit in recent months by sluggish economic growth and foreign exchange shortages. Orascom shares surged 4.3 percent and Beltone jumped 9.9 percent.

The Cairo stock index climbed 1.1 percent. Elsewhere, stocks were largely unmoved, although financial firm EFG Hermes gained 2.7 percent.

Saudi Arabia's index, which had jumped 1.9 percent on Wednesday in response to a leap in oil prices, was flat after Brent oil dropped back to about $51.80 a barrel from $52.90 during the Gulf afternoon on Wednesday.

Alinma Bank, the exchange's most heavily traded stock, edged down 0.3 percent after surging on Wednesday on better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's largest retailer by market value, rose 0.8 percent after posting a 7.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)