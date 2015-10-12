DUBAI Oct 12 Saudi Arabia's stock market stalled early on Monday after previously bumping up against recent highs, while real estate stocks lifted Egypt where Amer Group, a major player in the sector, surged.

The Saudi stock index, which had risen sharply in the past several days on the back of rebounding petrochemical stocks, edged down 0.2 percent to 7,810 points in the opening minutes. It faces a chart barrier at 7,812-7,953 points, its highs in September and at the end of August.

Leading petchem Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.6 percent and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest bank by assets, fell 0.5 percent after it posted a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals in the three months to Sept. 30. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would make 2.23 billion riyals.

But telecommunications operator Mobily jumped 3.7 percent and was the second most heavily traded stock as it resumed trading after a one-day suspension pending its response to preliminary decisions of the market regulator's Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes.

Mobily said late on Sunday that the committee had rejected investors' demands for compensation for losses suffered as a result of the company's restatements of its earnings. This was taken as positive news by investors, though the company's legal and business problems are not over.

Oil shipper Bahri continued a strong rebound triggered by last week's rebound of oil prices; it climbed a further 4.1 percent.

Egypt's index gained 1.2 percent as real estate developer Talaat Mostafa added 1.9 percent and Palm Hills Development rose 2.4 percent.

Amer Group jumped 12.5 percent after saying it would halt trading in its shares from next Monday until it completes its planned split into two companies. This ignited interest in the remaining stocks through which investors will be able to gain exposure to the property sector in the interim.

Consultants JLL said in their third-quarter report on the Cairo real estate market that there was "increasing confidence and positive performance in the...market as a result of the improved economic and political environment in Egypt".

It also noted that depreciation of the Egyptian pound earlier this year had increased interest in purchases of apartments and villas. Many investors think the currency may depreciate further in coming months, making real estate a hedge against a weak currency. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)