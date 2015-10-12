DUBAI Oct 12 Saudi Arabia's stock market
stalled early on Monday after previously bumping up against
recent highs, while real estate stocks lifted Egypt where Amer
Group, a major player in the sector, surged.
The Saudi stock index, which had risen sharply in
the past several days on the back of rebounding petrochemical
stocks, edged down 0.2 percent to 7,810 points in the opening
minutes. It faces a chart barrier at 7,812-7,953 points, its
highs in September and at the end of August.
Leading petchem Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.6
percent and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's
largest bank by assets, fell 0.5 percent after it posted a net
profit of 1.99 billion riyals in the three months to Sept. 30.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would
make 2.23 billion riyals.
But telecommunications operator Mobily jumped 3.7
percent and was the second most heavily traded stock as it
resumed trading after a one-day suspension pending its response
to preliminary decisions of the market regulator's Committees
for the Resolution of Securities Disputes.
Mobily said late on Sunday that the committee had rejected
investors' demands for compensation for losses suffered as a
result of the company's restatements of its earnings. This was
taken as positive news by investors, though the company's legal
and business problems are not over.
Oil shipper Bahri continued a strong rebound
triggered by last week's rebound of oil prices; it climbed a
further 4.1 percent.
Egypt's index gained 1.2 percent as real estate
developer Talaat Mostafa added 1.9 percent and Palm
Hills Development rose 2.4 percent.
Amer Group jumped 12.5 percent after saying it
would halt trading in its shares from next Monday until it
completes its planned split into two companies. This ignited
interest in the remaining stocks through which investors will be
able to gain exposure to the property sector in the interim.
Consultants JLL said in their third-quarter report on the
Cairo real estate market that there was "increasing confidence
and positive performance in the...market as a result of the
improved economic and political environment in Egypt".
It also noted that depreciation of the Egyptian pound
earlier this year had increased interest in purchases of
apartments and villas. Many investors think the currency may
depreciate further in coming months, making real estate a hedge
against a weak currency.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)