DUBAI Oct 13 Saudi Arabia's stock market
retreated moderately early on Tuesday because of a plunge of oil
prices, while Egypt's market moved little after four days of
gains.
Brent crude oil sank 5.3 percent to below $50 a
barrel on Monday, denting - though not destroying - hopes that
oil prices had finally bottomed out.
The Saudi stock index slipped 0.3 percent in the
opening minutes as top petrochemical producer Saudi Basic
Industries, which had jumped 12 percent in the past
four days because of stronger oil prices, fell back 0.6 percent.
Some other petchems stayed firm, however, with Saudi Kayan
edging up 0.5 percent. Arab National Bank,
the kingdom's seventh-largest lender by assets, dropped 1.1
percent after reporting a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter
profit, marginally missing analysts' forecasts.
Egypt's index edged down 0.1 percent as the
market's rebound slowed because of soft global equity markets,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
down 1 percent.
Nevertheless, the market remains technically bullish after
the index established an uptrend channel from its August low.
Trading volume in the past few days has jumped to its highest
levels this year, another positive technical sign.
Real estate developer Emaar Misr rose 1.9 percent
after saying its post of non-executive chairman, held by Mohamed
Alabbar, would be converted to an executive post. Alabbar
founded Dubai's Emaar Properties, parent of Emaar
Misr.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)