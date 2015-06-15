DUBAI, June 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
up in early trade on Monday as it opened to direct foreign
investment, although there was no clear sign of any new inflows
of funds from abroad and trading remained dominated by local
retail investors.
Blue chips identified by index compiler MSCI as potential
future components of its emerging markets index were the main
support for the Saudi index, which climbed 0.4 percent.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries rose
1.4 percent and top lender National Commercial Bank
added 0.8 percent. But there was no spike in trading volumes
that would indicate heavy inflows.
Although the Saudi market regulator has said foreign
institutions can buy stocks directly from June 15, it has not so
far announced the award of any licences permitting specific
institutions to do so, and it is not clear when the first batch
of licences will be granted.
Only one foreign institution, Ashmore Group, has publicly
declared it has applied for a licence. John Sfakianakis,
Riyadh-based Middle East Director at Ashmore, told Reuters on
Sunday that Ashmore expected to receive it this month, but did
not elaborate.
Previously, foreigners could only buy stocks in the $565
billion market, the largest in the Arab world, indirectly
through channels such as swaps. Riyadh is opening the market as
a way to expose companies to market discipline and diversify its
economy beyond oil.
