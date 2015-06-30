DUBAI, June 30 Saudi Arabia's stock market
continued falling in early trade on Tuesday, led by
petrochemicals, which sagged as the Greek debt crisis weighed on
oil prices.
The main Saudi stock index slid 1.3 percent, heading
for its third straight daily fall, as the biggest petrochemical
producer, Saudi Basic Industries, dropped 1.4 percent.
Miner Ma'aden, another blue chip which has been
hit hard in the market's retreat, fell 1.5 percent.
But Saudi Ground Services, which listed last
Thursday after an initial public offer at a price of 50 riyals
per share, climbed 7.5 percent to 71.50 riyals. It was the most
heavily traded Saudi stock. On Monday, SICO started it with a
buy rating and a target price of 74 riyals.
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund
managers, published on Tuesday, found them relatively negative
on Saudi equities because of rich valuations.
Fourteen percent of funds expected to raise equity
allocations to Saudi Arabia in the next three months and 27
percent to reduce them.
