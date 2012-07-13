* Second-quarter earnings cuts not fully priced in

* Sectors like beverages, retail face higher risk

* Oil price fall to offer little support to indexes

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 13 European companies risk disappointing investors this month with weaker-than-expected earning figures because the weakening economic backdrop and the views of top analysts suggest consensus expectations are too high.

Retailers and consumer firms are most at risk.

Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, which overweights recent forecasts and those from top-rated analysts, show that STOXX Europe 600 index companies due to report this month are expected to post a drop of more than 9 percent in second quarter earnings, from the same period a year earlier.

That poses a sharp contrast to consensus bottom-up forecasts, based on financial statements and other company specific information, which point to flat quarter-on-quarter earnings, said James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts.

"We don't think markets are yet fully reflecting the extent to which earnings could disappoint," he said.

If companies' profits fall short of forecasts, it could kill off a nascent recovery in the market that began after euro zone leaders showed more flexibility than expected in their latest moves to contain the bloc's debt crisis.

A succession of weak economic readings and company profit warnings has rapidly undermined confidence and the start of the season, which peaks in the penultimate week of July when about 180 companies report, has been inauspicious.

While first-quarter earnings generally beat expectations, the second quarter season has begun with Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, taking a hit from austerity in Italy and Spain, while quarterly growth of French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo was hit by reduced corporate spending.

"Earnings expectations are in a lasting downtrend since the end of the first quarter, the GDP (gross domestic product) revisions in Europe for 2012 and 2013 remain negative. I do not think that second quarter earnings will support shares," said Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 could even test a 2011 low of around 2,000 points, a drop of more than 11 percent from current levels, by September, he said. The index, which fell 8.6 percent in the second quarter, was trading flat at around 2,227 points on Friday.

DETERIORATING TREND

For the year as a whole, analysts have already cut their European earnings per share (EPS) growth forecasts to 2.4 percent from 8.2 percent in January, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream, following weaker economic figures and pressure on company profit margins.

Morgan Stanley reckons the trend, which has pushed down consensus net earnings revisions for Europe for more than 10 consecutive weeks, will continue, forecasting EPS to shrink 8 percent in 2012.

Forecasts for some debt-laden countries have fallen more sharply. Spanish firms could post a 24.5 percent drop in 2012 earnings, against 3.7 percent growth predicted in January, Datastream shows. In terms of sectors, earnings of tech firms may fall 33 percent, against a 9 percent drop predicted earlier.

Sectors that are trading at high premiums relative to long-run average price multiples and where earnings momentum is weakening may suffer the most during the reporting season, like tobacco, beverages, general retail and consumer durables.

Companies such as Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli and Europe's biggest home improvements retailer Kingfisher may disappoint investors, UBS said.

And while the 20 percent drop in oil prices since the end of the first quarter will have brought down input costs for some companies, it does not necessarily help major stock indexes, many of which are heavily weighted toward energy firms.

Some 27 percent of earnings in Europe, excluding financials, come from commodity stocks, while beneficiaries of lower oil prices such as airlines and transport account for just 2 percent of total market capitalisation, according to UBS.

Outlooks may offer little cheer, flagging tighter government budgets, crimped margins in emerging markets and tepid U.S. growth -- all of which could leave markets relying primarily on politics and printing presses for near-term gains.

"With the macro data showing little sign of near term improvement, the onus will be on the macro policy response to restore confidence on the outlook," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.