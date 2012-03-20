NEW YORK, March 20 Small cap stocks retreated
from an all-time high on Tuesday after concerns about China's
economic growth dampened the recent strong run in equity
markets.
BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner,
said it was seeing signs of "flattening" iron ore demand from
China. The news was a worry for investors who are on the look
out for any sign the Chinese economy, the main driver of global
growth, is starting to slow.
Shares in the energy and commodities-related sectors
suffered the most, concomitant with a fall in raw materials
prices, namely oil and copper. The S&P mid cap industrial sector
fell 1.6 percent. Terex Corp, a diversified
equipment maker, fell 3.8 percent to $24.55.
Despite Tuesday losses, small and mid caps are set to
continue to benefit from strength in the U.S. dollar and an
improving U.S. economy said Phil Orlando, chief market
strategist and senior portfolio manager at Federated Global
Investment Management Group in New York.
Smaller companies have less exposure to overseas markets and
suffer less from the distorting effects of a weaker euro than
larger counterparts that repatriate overseas earnings. "The
currency here has been a tailwind for small caps," he said.
The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.7 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent.
The small cap index hit an all time intraday high of 469.09
on Monday after rallying nearly 40 percent since early October.
Chinese solar panel manufacturers listed in New York rose
sharply after the United States set lower than expected tariffs
on solar panels imported from China.
Shares in Suntech Power, which had sunk earlier in
the day, quickly jumped after the report to trade 14.1 percent
higher, while Trina Solar shares rallied 7.9 percent and
Yingli Green Energy shares surged 12.1 percent.
Tanker operator Frontline fell after European Union
diplomats postponed a decision on whether to grant any
exemptions to insurance provided for Iranian crude shipments
when the bloc implements oil sanctions on Iran. The shares were
down 8.7 percent to $7.56.
Shares of Jefferies Group Inc rose 2.3 percent to
$19.49. The securities firm reported stronger fixed-income
trading and underwriting revenue, a signal that Wall Street's
most lucrative businesses are staging a comeback.
AstraZeneca has thrown in the towel on an
experimental antidepressant targeting nicotine receptors after
the drug licensed from Targacept failed in two remaining
clinical trials. Targacept shares fell 30 percent to
$5.19.