NEW YORK, March 22 Natural gas stocks slid on Thursday as unseasonably warm weather depressed demand and hit prices at a time of record supply, driving speculation of consolidation in the sector.

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures fell after a government report showed that gas inventories climbed last week for the first time this year as the mild winter triggered an early start to the stock-building season.

The ARCA natural gas index fell 2.7 percent and is up just under 3 percent so far this year compared to a gain of 10.7 percent in the S&P 500 over the period. Shares in Questar Corp , a natural gas holding company, fell 0.8 percent to $19.32.

John Fox, director of research at Fenimore Asset Management, an investment advisor in Cobleskill, New York, said he has been intensively researching the industry and will likely deploy capital there after identifying potential winners and losers.

"Natural gas is at 10-year low, there is a lot of change occurring now, with some companies stopping to drill," he said. "Supply is going to decline, some companies are going to go out of business, so we're trying to find a safe way to play that."

Fox declined to name individual companies while his review was still ongoing.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.6 cents, or 4.1 percent, to $2.264 per million British thermal units. The contract hit a 10-year low of $2.204 early last week.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently climbing above 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).

Other mid cap gas producer stocks to experience losses included Ultra Petroleum Corp, down 3.7 percent to $23.42, and WPX Energy Inc, down 2.65 percent to $18.69.

The overall market was weak on concerns about the economic outlook after manufacturing data showed a drop in new orders in both the euro zone and China.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent.

Japan's NEC Corp said on Thursday it would spend $450 million to buy the business support operations of U.S. firm Convergys Corp as it hunts for new telecom equipment sales abroad. The shares rose 10.3 percent to 14.02.

Pozen Inc, a U.S. pharmaceutical company, said its experimental therapy helped significantly reduce stomach ulcers in long-term aspirin users. The company's shares jumped 8.8 percent to $5.22.

Shares of Vantiv, a payment purchasing company, rose sharply, gaining 14.7 percent to $19.50 on their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday as investors bet on the growth of the U.S. consumer credit card market.