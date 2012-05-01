NEW YORK May 1 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose on Tuesday after unexpectedly strong manufacturing data helped ease worries about the U.S. economic recovery.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months, abating concerns the economy had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.

"A lot of the economic data points you've seen over the last few weeks have been missing a little bit and people were guarded, looking for the same on ISM, and when that didn't happen it was off to the races," said Brian Lazorishak, portfolio manager at Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Natural gas futures rose for a third day, for a total gain of more than 16 percent since Thursday, after hitting 10-year lows two weeks ago. Energy sector shares led Tuesday's advance, with energy small-caps up 2.2 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.9 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.8 percent and the broader Russell 2000 rose 0.7 percent.

Quarterly results further boosted shares of some of the session's best performers, including General Cable, up 11.5 percent to $32.84 a day after the maker of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

P.F. Chang's China Bistro soared nearly 30 percent to $51.47 after it agreed to sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $1.1 billion.

On the down side, Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack tumbled 22 percent to $11.65 after it said private equity firm Gores Group, which is buying the automotive aftermarket chain, had asked it to delay the buyout process.